Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

MPW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 3,620,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,409,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $50,316.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

