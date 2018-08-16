Medical Facilities (DR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.15

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$16.15 and last traded at C$16.10, with a volume of 192049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

DR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.