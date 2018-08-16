MDC Partners (MDCA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MDC Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.7024748794604 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ MDCA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.90. 11,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,657. The company has a market capitalization of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. MDC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.26.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $379.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.40 million. MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts forecast that MDC Partners will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on shares of MDC Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

