Matthew Cole Sells 150 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $34,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.46. 1,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,341. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.40 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

