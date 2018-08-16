Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 8,600 Shares of Dean Foods Co (DF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Dean Foods worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,049,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,391 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 9.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,715,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 85.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 334,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 71.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 570,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,370 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DF opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Dean Foods Co has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $786.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Dean Foods had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Dean Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Vals Ag Vv bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Vertical Group downgraded Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dean Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

