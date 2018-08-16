Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Depomed Inc (DEPO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.30% of Depomed worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEPO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Depomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Depomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Depomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Depomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Depomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEPO has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Depomed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Depomed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of Depomed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DEPO opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $461.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. Depomed Inc has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Depomed had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.22%. Depomed’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Depomed Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Depomed, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

