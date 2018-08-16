Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $904,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,240,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,543 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $503,709.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

AGO stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

