Masonite International (DOOR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Masonite International stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Masonite International has a one year low of $58.40 and a one year high of $75.95.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.47 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.43%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

