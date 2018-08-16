Masimo (MASI) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Masimo earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 47.8877602375826 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

MASI stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $113.27. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 60,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $6,551,069.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,376,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,347 shares of company stock worth $12,746,589. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

