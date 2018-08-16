Marrone Bio Innovations’ (MBII) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
“We believe the company has room to continue improving margins as sales scale but expect some variability on a quarterly basis driven by sales mix. The company generated a net loss of $4.8M or $0.04 per share in 2Q18 compared to a net loss of $7.4M or $0.25 per share in 2Q17. the company had cash of $24.9M (including approximately $1.6M in short- and long-term restricted cash), and debt of $21.8M. Key takeaways. The company’s top line performance remained relatively flat compared to last year despite a broader portfolio of offerings in the market and wider geographic coverage.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.
