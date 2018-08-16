Mark V. Anquillare Sells 53,125 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $6,201,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSK opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.22 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

