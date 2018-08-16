Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

MRNS stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $237.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

