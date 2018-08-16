ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Holdings Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 293.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,525. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $136.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.23.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “$86.63” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

