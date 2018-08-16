Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK):

8/11/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

8/8/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/2/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

7/6/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 442.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Meh Sub Llc sold 266,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $10,111,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,924,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $521,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

