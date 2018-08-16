Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBUU. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,345. The company has a market capitalization of $791.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

