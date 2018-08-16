MagneGas (MNGA) Stock Price Down 0%

MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 7,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,587,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MagneGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. MagneGas had a negative return on equity of 146.19% and a negative net margin of 304.45%. research analysts anticipate that MagneGas Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA)

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

