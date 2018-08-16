MagneGas (MNGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. MagneGas had a negative net margin of 304.45% and a negative return on equity of 146.19%. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

MNGA opened at $0.22 on Thursday. MagneGas has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on MagneGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

