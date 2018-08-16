Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 15.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 59.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Smith sold 13,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $1,282,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

MGLN opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

