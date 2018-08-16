MAG Silver (MAG) Receives Outperform Spec Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec market weight rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of MAG opened at C$10.38 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$10.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.69.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

