MAG Silver (MAG) Receives Outperform Spec Market Weight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform spec market weight rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of MAG opened at C$10.38 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$10.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.69.
MAG Silver Company Profile
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.