Macy’s Inc (M) Position Lowered by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 39.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 21.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

