Macquarie Analysts Give Netflix (NFLX) a $388.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $388.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $346.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,949,142. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total transaction of $28,368,980.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,980.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,727 shares of company stock worth $159,153,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Netflix by 87.9% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

