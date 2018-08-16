Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 97.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,564,868 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Verisign by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Verisign by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisign by 6.3% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Verisign by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $159.11.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Verisign had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Verisign’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

