Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 499,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,074.4% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 50.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 80,834 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $3,349,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 73.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,294,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400,124 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie purchased 11,500 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $168,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $86,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,098,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,007,576.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,189 shares of company stock valued at $315,810. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.