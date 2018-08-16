LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,629 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $456,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 48,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 189,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $172.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $156.52 and a 12-month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In related news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

