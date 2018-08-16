LSV Asset Management Has $391.59 Million Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,071,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $391,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Express Scripts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the second quarter worth $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Express Scripts during the first quarter worth $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Express Scripts stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. Express Scripts’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Express Scripts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.