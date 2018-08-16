LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,496,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $570,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Target by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,160,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,826,000 after acquiring an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,002,000 after acquiring an additional 452,349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,649,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.76.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

