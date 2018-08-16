LSI Industries (LYTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 3,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,939. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

