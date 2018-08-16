LSI Industries (LYTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 3,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,939. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

