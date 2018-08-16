LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Receives $79.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,232. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. LPL Financial has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $73.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $401,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $114,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 266.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

