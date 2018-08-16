Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,802,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $172,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $295,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,585,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,128,000 after purchasing an additional 140,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $96.83 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.76 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

