Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 114,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $5,099,384.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,199,895 shares in the company, valued at $53,275,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. ValuEngine lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

