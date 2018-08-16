Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 86,005 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,005 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $84,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,667 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,298 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $1,112,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,662.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Dennis J. Hickey sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $7,886,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 433,302 shares of company stock valued at $28,518,498 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL opened at $65.83 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

