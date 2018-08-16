Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $28.69 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $118,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $121,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 88.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

