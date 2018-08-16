Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $14.24 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,899,000 after buying an additional 491,181 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 955.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,218,000 after buying an additional 313,591 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $195,235,000 after buying an additional 292,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,716,000.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $186.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

