Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) Shares Up 6.2%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) shares shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.78. 728,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 610,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the first quarter valued at $377,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

