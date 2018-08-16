Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Stake Decreased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.38.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT stock opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $291.52 and a 52-week high of $363.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

