LMR Partners LLP Takes $181,000 Position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (RRTS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of RRTS opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.98 million for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 117.44%.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.