LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Versartis Inc (VSAR)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Versartis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 73,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versartis by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 231,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Versartis by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Versartis by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versartis by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 78,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 53,018 shares of Versartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $112,928.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 945,279 shares of company stock worth $1,725,673 and have sold 9,987 shares worth $15,585. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAR opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Versartis Inc has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.99 and a current ratio of 16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.69. equities research analysts expect that Versartis Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Versartis Profile

