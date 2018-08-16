LMR Partners LLP Invests $219,000 in ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 327,779 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 91.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised ARC Document Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised ARC Document Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Document Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.18. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.94 million. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

