LiveWorld (LVWD) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. LiveWorld had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 88.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS LVWD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 345,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,175. LiveWorld has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.