Lindsay Co. (LNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Bill Welsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $280,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,740. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $950.34 million, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. Lindsay had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

