Lindsay Co. (LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.80 million and the highest is $143.16 million. Lindsay posted sales of $131.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $563.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.40 million to $576.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $593.94 million per share, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $623.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.57 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, Director Bill Welsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $280,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 225.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $239,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 55.30%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

