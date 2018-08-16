Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Shares Sold by Hartland & Co. LLC

Hartland & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises about 0.9% of Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hartland & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $91.28 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.48 and a 12-month high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.54 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, Director William E. Macdonald III sold 3,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $325,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Russell Lincoln sold 12,318 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $480,155.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,936. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.