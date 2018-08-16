Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for about $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00881596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002352 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003537 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012568 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.