Life Storage Inc (LSI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 142.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $282,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Life Storage by 9.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Life Storage to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

In other news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $498,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSI opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.44. Life Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

