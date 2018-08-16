Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) versus Vonage (VG) Critical Comparison

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NYSE: VG) and Vonage (NYSE:VG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A N/A N/A N/A Vonage -1.14% 16.92% 9.59%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vonage 0 1 7 0 2.88

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus price target of $56.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.59%. Vonage has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 13.24%. Given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is more favorable than Vonage.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vonage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and Vonage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A $5.43 billion 2.84 $1.11 billion $3.31 13.95 Vonage $1.00 billion 3.37 -$33.93 million $0.28 50.43

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vonage beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The company also provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 2.2 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.