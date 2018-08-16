LGI Homes (LGIH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,003,000 after buying an additional 124,283 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,257,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,591,000 after buying an additional 234,406 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,627,000 after buying an additional 268,391 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 501,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 25.0% in the first quarter. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,171,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

