LexinFintech (LX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LexinFintech to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LX opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on LX. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line.

