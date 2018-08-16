Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $1.28 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 118,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 491,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 228,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 450,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after buying an additional 283,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.