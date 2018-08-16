Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 11,099 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 43,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,325,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

