LePen (LEPEN) Market Cap Tops $0.00

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. LePen has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LePen coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LePen has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LePen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.22 or 0.03683803 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen Coin Profile

LePen (CRYPTO:LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen

Buying and Selling LePen

LePen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LePen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LePen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LePen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LePen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.